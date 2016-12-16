Dec 16 Foris AG :

* Overall, tax expense for fiscal year 2016 is expected to be around 374,000 euros ($390,007.20)

* According to current knowledge of company, preliminary consolidated profit after tax for 2016 will reach an amount between 650,000 euros and 780,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9590 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)