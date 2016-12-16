BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy)
Dec 16 Foris AG :
* Overall, tax expense for fiscal year 2016 is expected to be around 374,000 euros ($390,007.20)
* According to current knowledge of company, preliminary consolidated profit after tax for 2016 will reach an amount between 650,000 euros and 780,000 euros Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9590 euros)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)