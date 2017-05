Dec 16 Bimetal Bearings Ltd

* Bimetal Bearings Ltd says disruption of manufacturing activities at company's factories on account of cyclone Vardah

* Bimetal Bearings- due to impact of cyclone vardah, operations in plants at Sembiam and Thoraipakkam got disrupted for 2 days i.e. 12th and 13th dec 2016

* Bimetal Bearings- manufacturing activities were started progressively in these plants from the late hours on december 14, 2016. Source text - (bit.ly/2hCNbtY) Further company coverage: