MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Dec 16 Raiffeisen Bank International AG :
* RZB and RBI have passed resolution on merger exchange ratio
* Current RBI free float percentage will be 34.9 percent following execution of transaction
* Number of shares issued will increase by 35,960,583 to 328,939,621
* Extraordinary general meeting of RBI which is to vote on merger, requiring a 75 percent majority of share capital present, is planned for Jan. 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago