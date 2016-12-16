Dec 16 Raiffeisen Bank International AG :

* RZB and RBI have passed resolution on merger exchange ratio

* Current RBI free float percentage will be 34.9 percent following execution of transaction

* Number of shares issued will increase by 35,960,583 to 328,939,621

* Extraordinary general meeting of RBI which is to vote on merger, requiring a 75 percent majority of share capital present, is planned for Jan. 24, 2017