Dec 16 Ophthotech Corp :
* Ophthotech Corp - determined to stop treating patients who
are in second twelve months of both its phase 3 clinical trials
* Ophthotech Corp - determined to stop treating patients in
its additional clinical trials evaluating potential additional
benefits of fovista
* Ophthotech - determined to implement a reduction in
personnel to focus on an updated business plan involving an
expected workforce of about 20 to 30 employees
* Ophthotech Corp - reduction in personnel is expected to
involve approximately 125 to 135 employees
* Ophthotech - substantially complete reduction in personnel
during first and second quarters of 2017 as part of implementing
its updated business plan
