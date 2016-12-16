BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Wells Fargo & Co -
* Wells Fargo reports November retail banking customer activity
* Nov branch banker interactions were down LM and YOY primarily driven by a slowdown in new account openings
* November new credit card applications were up 3% LM, but were down 45% YOY
* Nov point-of-sale debit card transactions were down 5% LM consistent with seasonal slowdown experienced last year
* Consumer checking account opens in november were down 9% LM and 41% YOY
* Total branch interactions were down 5% from October 2016 (linked month "LM') and down 3% from November 2015
* Average consumer and small business deposit balances were up modestly LM and up 8% YOY in november
* Nov. average consumer and small business deposit balances were up modestly LM and up 8% YOY
* November point-of-sale active consumer credit card accounts were unchanged LM, but up 8% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: