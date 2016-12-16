BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Fifth Third Bancorp
* On December 15, 2016, co entered into a share repurchase agreement with Deutsche Bank AG, London branch - SEC filing
* Fifth Third Bancorp says Fifth Third is repurchasing shares of its common stock as part of its 100 million share repurchase program
* Pursuant to agreement, Fifth Third will purchase approximately $155 million of its outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: