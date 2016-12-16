Dec 16 Fifth Third Bancorp

* On December 15, 2016, co entered into a share repurchase agreement with Deutsche Bank AG, London branch - SEC filing

* Fifth Third Bancorp says Fifth Third is repurchasing shares of its common stock as part of its 100 million share repurchase program

* Pursuant to agreement, Fifth Third will purchase approximately $155 million of its outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: