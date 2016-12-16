Dec 16 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd
* clarification Announcement In Relation To Muddy Waters
Report Resumption Of Trading
* muddy waters report has made allegations which are
groundless and contains various misrepresentations
* noted significant increase in trading volume of shares of
company in morning trading session on 16 december 2016
* board has also noticed a report released on 16 december
2016 by muddy waters capital llc on company
* application has been made for resumption of trading in
shares of company on stock exchange on 19 december 2016
* "despite increase in short term debts during interim
period, its debt ratio as at that date has reduced to
approximately 41%"
* "chairman of company has confirmed to board that he does
not have any unfilled margin calls "
* muddy waters report states author ``is short'' securities
of company; co believes author might profit from a drop in
price
* company reserves its rights to take legal action
(including commencing litigation) in connection with muddy
waters report
* "group never purchased alfalfa from anderson & grain
company directly during last three financial years"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: