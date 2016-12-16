Dec 16 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA :

* Quaestio Capital Management SGR president Alessandro Penati told a conference on Friday he wishes that BIM would become independent from Veneto Banca

* Quaestio Capital Management SGR president Alessandro Penati told a conference on Friday that he wishes Fondo Atlante would have direct stake in BIM

* Quaestio Capital Management SGR is the company that manages Fondo Atlante