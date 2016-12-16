BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA :
* Quaestio Capital Management SGR president Alessandro Penati told a conference on Friday he wishes that BIM would become independent from Veneto Banca
* Quaestio Capital Management SGR president Alessandro Penati told a conference on Friday that he wishes Fondo Atlante would have direct stake in BIM
* Quaestio Capital Management SGR is the company that manages Fondo Atlante Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: