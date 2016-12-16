Dec 16 Eli Lilly And Co :
* Adocia and Lilly announce successful completion of an
insulin pump study with Biochaperone Lispro in people with Type
1 diabetes
* Biochaperone Lispro U100 and Humalog showed similar safety
results and were well tolerated
* An accelerated absorption profile of Biochaperone Lispro
U100 was observed across three insulin delivery devices tested
* Biochaperone Lispro U100 demonstrated statistically
significant increase in insulin exposure
* Biochaperone Lispro was associated with a consistent
pattern of improved response to mixed meal testing compared to
Humalog
* Both Biochaperone Lispro and Humalog were similarly well
tolerated
