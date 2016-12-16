BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Norwood Financial Corp
* Norwood Financial Corp announces cash dividend
* Norwood Financial Corp says declared a $.32 per share quarterly dividend
* Norwood Financial Corp says dividend of $0.32 per share represents an increase of 3.2% over cash dividend declared in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: