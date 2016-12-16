Dec 16 Celsion Corp :
* Expect to initiate additional sites for Phase III Optima
trial in Vietnam in early 2017
* Recently met with China Food and Drug Administration
(CFDA) to discuss ongoing Phase 3 Optima program and regulatory
pathway for Thermodox in China
* CFDA informed Co if Phase 3 Optima trial is successful,
trial could serve as basis for a direct regulatory filing in
China
* Phase III Optima study is expected to enroll up to 550
patients at up to 75 clinical sites in U.S., Europe, China, Asia
Pacific
* Celsion Corporation announces progress with Thermodox
development efforts in China and Asia Pacific
* CFDA informed Co if Phase 3 trial is successful, trial
could serve as basis for direct regulatory filing in China
without need to file for prior approval in U.S. or European
Union
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: