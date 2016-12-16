Dec 16 Rexnord Corp
* Rexnord - on Dec 16, Chase Acquisition I, Inc, RBS Global
Inc, Rexnord Llc,certain other domestic units entered into
incremental assumption agreement
* Rexnord Corp- incremental assumption agreement provides
for a new term loan in aggregate principal amount of
approximately $1.6 billion -SEC filing
* Rexnord Corp - term refinancing loan has a maturity date
of august 21, 2023-SEC filing
* Rexnord - proceeds of term refinancing loan were used to
repay in full principal amount of existing term loans
outstanding under existing agreement
