Dec 16 Rexnord Corp

* Rexnord - on Dec 16, Chase Acquisition I, Inc, RBS Global Inc, Rexnord Llc,certain other domestic units entered into incremental assumption agreement

* Rexnord Corp- incremental assumption agreement provides for a new term loan in aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.6 billion -SEC filing

* Rexnord Corp - term refinancing loan has a maturity date of august 21, 2023-SEC filing

* Rexnord - proceeds of term refinancing loan were used to repay in full principal amount of existing term loans outstanding under existing agreement