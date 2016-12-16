BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Morningstar Inc :
* In wake of U.S. presidential election, investors placed an estimated $41.9 billion into passive funds in November
* Assets continued to exit active U.S. equity funds, with estimated $21.2 billion outflows in Nov., slightly down from Oct.'s $23.5 billion outflow
* November overall U.S. equity inflows $20.7 billion
* Taxable-bond funds experienced $2.9 billion in outflows during November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: