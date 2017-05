Dec 16 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc :

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc - amended credit facility reduces borrowing base from $80.0 million to $40.0 million - sec filing

* Says on Dec 16 co and its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries amended and restated company's bank credit facility

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc-amended credit facility extends term of facility from January 2, 2017 to November 29, 2018- sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2gU4GHt Further company coverage: