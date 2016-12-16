Dec 16 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy Corp - work was ceased immediately and
order was terminated without injury to any employees or damage
to any equipment - sec filing
* Peabody-Inspector from mine safety,health administration
alleged that miner was working on shorted battery without
wearing all proper protective gear
* Peabody Energy Corp- on December 13, unit was issued an
imminent danger order under section 107(a) of federal mine
safety and health act of 1977
* Peabody energy corp - co's unit, peabody midwest mining's
mine involved was wildcat hills underground mine located in
saline county, illinois
