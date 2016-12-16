Dec 16 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd
* Iao Kun Group - Sang Heng is required to respond to the
summons within 30 days from the date of the second and last
publication of the notice
* Iao Kun Group Holding - On Dec 12, court of Macao special
administrative region announced that Sang Heng was summoned by
the court
* Iao Kun Group - Sang Heng was summoned by court to respond
to request for bankruptcy filed by galaxy casino in connection
with its desire to liquidate Sang Heng
* Iao Kun Group says it has engaged counsel in Macao to
handle the matter and to defend the claim against Sang Heng and
Sang Lung
Source text: [bit.ly/2gUd4qB]
