Dec 16 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :
* Joe and clara tsai foundation - stock sales plan allows
for sale of up to about 6.5 million shares of alibaba group
holding ltd's stock through oct 2017
* Joe and clara tsai foundation - in accordance with
trading plan, sales will occur from time to time, to be executed
by a third-party broker
* Joe and clara tsai foundation and affiliates of of joseph
c. Tsai, executive vice chairman of alibaba group, adopt
pre-arranged stock sales plan
* Joe and clara tsai foundation - the 6.5 million shares of
alibaba group's stock represent about 8 percent of holdings
under joseph tsai's beneficial ownership
Source text bit.ly/2h9Sosd
