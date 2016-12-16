Dec 16 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Acadia Pharmaceuticals-On Dec 15, co's Swiss subsidiary,
Acadia Pharmaceuticals GmbH, entered into master services
agreement with Siegfried AG
* Acadia Pharmaceuticals-Siegfried has agreed to
manufacture, supply pimavanserin tartrate,pharmaceutical
ingredient of nuplazid for commerical use
* Acadia Pharmaceuticals-Acadia GmbH has agreed to purchase
from Siegfried specified percentages of commercial requirements
of pimavanserin tartrate for U.S. & Europe
* Acadia Pharmaceuticals-Term of manufacturing agreement
extends for five years and will automatically renew for
subsequent two-year terms- SEC Filing
Source text: [bit.ly/2hXSNOg]
