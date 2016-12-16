Dec 16 Banc Of California Inc :

* Pl Capital owned 6.9 percent stake in Banc Of California as of Dec 16 - sec filing

* Two nominees, Richard Lashley and Thomas O'Neill, for co's board of directors

* Pl Capital says Banc Of California Inc has agreed to consider both nominees for inclusion on co's proxy at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hDxUvx] Further company coverage: