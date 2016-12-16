BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Banc Of California Inc :
* Pl Capital owned 6.9 percent stake in Banc Of California as of Dec 16 - sec filing
* Two nominees, Richard Lashley and Thomas O'Neill, for co's board of directors
* Pl Capital says Banc Of California Inc has agreed to consider both nominees for inclusion on co's proxy at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hDxUvx] Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: