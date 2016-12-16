BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp :
* Caterpillar Financial Services Corp files for 2 year floating rate mtn pricing supplement
* Caterpillar Financial Services Corp - pricing supplement related to medium-term notes, series h, floating rate notes of up to $200 million Source text - bit.ly/2gTTbRU Further company coverage:
