Dec 18 Braas Monier Building Group Sa

* Announcing amended offer which board of directors of co fully supports and will unanimously recommend shareholders of braas monier to accept

* Agreement will lead to a total economic value afforded to shareholders of 28.50 Euros per currently held share of braas monier

* Standard industries will withdraw litigation against co with respect to the proposed 10 percent capital increase in timely manner

* Agreement provides that the board will resolve to distribute an interim dividend of eur 0.64 per currently held share and new share

* Braas monier and standard industries agree to amended offer and sign business combination agreement

* Agreement provides that standard industries will increase offer price to be paid at closing from 25.00 Euros to 25.27 Euros per share

* Interim dividend will be paid at or before 5 January 2017