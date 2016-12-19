Dec 18 Southern California Gas Co:
* Southern California Gas Co-urges residential customers to
immediately reduce their natural gas
* Southern California Gas Co-throughout southwestern u.s. &
co service territory, there is potential for interstate pipeline
supply disruptions
* SoCalGas issues "SoCalGas advisory"
* Southern California Gas Co-advisory asks customers to
immediately reduce natural gas use to help lower risk of
possible natural gas, electricity shortages
* Southern California Gas Co - SoCalGas is currently meeting
system demands utilizing significant storage withdrawal
* Southern California Gas Co - noncore customers are advised
that they may be receiving a notice to curtail service
Source text for Eikon: