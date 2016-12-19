Dec 19 Automated Systems Holdings Ltd -

* Company, purchaser and merger sub entered into merger agreement with target company and securityholder representative

* Pursuant to agreement company agreed to acquire target company for cash consideration

* Deal for total cash consideration of approximately us$118 million

* Deal in relation to acquisition of Grid Dynamics International, Inc

* Purchaser being Gdd International Holding Company

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 19th Dec 2016