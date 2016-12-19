US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 19 Sybly Industries Ltd :
* co to undertake de-merger and amalgamation to concentrate on core business of manufacture of polyester yarn
* says in 1st phase all investments ,interest free loans given to unit which do not pertain to core activities , shall be hived off from SIL
* in second phase, Vartex Fabrics Pvt Ltd and Dux Textiles Pvt Ltd shall be amalgamated with leftover SIL
* says amalgamation of DTPL, VFPL with SIL is being done to reduce outstanding balances of SIL Source text for (bit.ly/2hyXrFH) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)