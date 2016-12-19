UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Proact It Group Ab
* Says wins order from hosting specialist Exonet to upgrade its existing converged infrastructure environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies