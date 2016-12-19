UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Wh Ireland Group Plc :
* Trading update
* Past year has been challenging for financial services industry and particularly so in areas that WH Ireland is focussed upon
* Second half has seen a strong rebound in client activity and pipeline of future new business has improved significantly for corporate broking division
* WH Ireland has continued to invest in business and progression to a new private client operating platform is on schedule for Q2 of 2017
* Majority of exceptional costs associated with this change will be taken in 2016, and as such will be fully disclosed within annual results
* Focus upon fees in wealth management division continues and assets under management and administration have increased during 2016 to approximately 3 billion stg
* Corporate broking division witnessed a sharp decline in transaction revenues in first half
* Better market environment experienced during second half of year bodes well for 2017
* Board remains cautiously optimistic about year ahead
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.