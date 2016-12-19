Dec 19 Reserve Bank of India:

* withdrawal of legal tender character of existing inr 500 and inr 1000 bank notes (specified bank notes) - deposit of specified bank notes into bank accounts

* says tenders of SBNS in excess of 5000 rupees into a bank account will be received for credit only once during the remaining period till December 30, 2016

* tenders of SBNS up to 5000 rupees in value received across the counter will allowed to be credited to bank accounts in the normal course until December 30, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2i5tKsR) (Bengaluru newsroom)