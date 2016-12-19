UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Petmin Ltd :
* Firm intention announcement proposed delisting and withdrawal of cautionary
* Entered into an implementation agreement with Capitalworks for Bidco to make two separate but concurrent offers to acquire all or a portion of shares in Petmin
* Offer, if implemented, will be settled either in cash at a price of R1.55 per share or issue of linked share of 1 ordinary share and 1 preference share priced at R1.60 per share
* With offer, delisting of Petmin shares from main board of securities exchange operated by JSE Ltd will be proposed to shareholders
* As of date of this announcement, irrevocable undertakings in support of offer representing 34.07 pct of offer shares, have been obtained
* It is Bidco's intention that, after implementation of offer, Bidco will propose that company make a R150 million distribution to its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.