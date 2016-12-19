UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc
* Arbuthnot Latham has completed purchase of a private banking loan portfolio, which is mainly secured against residential property.
* Loans are being purchased from Duncan Lawrie.
* As at end-Oct. the portfolio had total customer balances of approximately 44.9 million pounds and comprised 83 customer accounts.
* Consideration of 42.7 million pounds will be satisfied in cash from group's resources. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.