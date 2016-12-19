UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Electra Private Equity Plc :
* Epiris agrees 1.35 bln stg sale of Parkdean Resorts
* Has agreed sale of Parkdean Resorts, a leading UK operator of Caravan Holiday Parks, to Onex Corporation, for 1.35 billion stg
* Based on completion on March 1, 2017, Electra Private Equity Plc would receive proceeds from sale of c.405 million stg, an uplift of 25 million stg
* Together with proceeds previously received, Electra's total proceeds from investment will be 515 million stg
* Equates to a return of c.3.9x cost, and an IRR of c.46 pct
* Transaction is anticipated to close in Q1 of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals
* Rothschild & Co advised on sale and Clifford Chance advised on legals
* Alex Fortescue and Sarah Williams are responsible for investment and exit of Parkdean Resorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.