UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Median Technologies SA :
* Completion of a reserved share capital increase of Median Technologies to FURUI of 19.6 million euros ($20.51 million) at a 13 euro per share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9557 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies