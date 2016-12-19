UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Agrarius AG :
* Convertible bond fully placed in volume of 425,000 euros ($444,380.00)
* Agrarius unit TOMTIM TOMNATIC S.R.L. acquires Romanian agricultural company B.D.K.W. Agrar S.R.L
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Through the 100 percent takeover of the company, Agrarius group is expanding its commercial space by around 18,000 m² and the storage capacity by a further 4,000 tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9564 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.