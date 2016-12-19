Dec 19 Agrarius AG :

* Convertible bond fully placed in volume of 425,000 euros ($444,380.00)

* Agrarius unit TOMTIM TOMNATIC S.R.L. acquires Romanian agricultural company B.D.K.W. Agrar S.R.L

* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Through the 100 percent takeover of the company, Agrarius group is expanding its commercial space by around 18,000 m² and the storage capacity by a further 4,000 tons