Dec 19 Century Properties Group Inc

* Clarifies on news article entitled "Denr'S Lopez Cancels More ECCS" posted in businessworld (internet edition)

* Co is of strong opinion that suspension is not warranted since there has been no development works commenced on property to date.

* Century communities maintains its opinion that there is no definitive basis to suspend its ecc for the said project

* "would like to inform exchange it has not received any notice of cancellation of environmental permit of century communities corporation"