UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Cache Logistics Trust :
* Deal at a sale price of s$25.5 million
* Divestment Of Cache Changi Districentre 3
* Cache logistics trus-hsbc institutional trust services (singapore), in capacity as trustee of cache, entered into sale and purchase agreement with agility international logistics pte
* Sale proceeds will be used to reduce existing debt and/or fund new acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.