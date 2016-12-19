Dec 19 Cache Logistics Trust :

* Deal at a sale price of s$25.5 million

* Divestment Of Cache Changi Districentre 3

* Cache logistics trus-hsbc institutional trust services (singapore), in capacity as trustee of cache, entered into sale and purchase agreement with agility international logistics pte

* Sale proceeds will be used to reduce existing debt and/or fund new acquisitions