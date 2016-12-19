UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 CNP /CAISSE DES DEPOTS/EDF
* CNP, Caisse des Depots agree deal to buy 49.9 pct of grid operator RTE, say advisers to CNP and Caisse des Depots
* In July, EDF entered exclusive talks with Caisse des Depots and CNP Assurances to sell them a 49.9 percent stake in RTE on the basis of an indicative value of 8.2 billion euros ($8.6 billion) for 100 percent of RTE's equity.
* Deal approved by EDF's board on Dec. 14. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9577 euros)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.