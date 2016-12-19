Dec 19 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India:
* India telecom regulator issues recommendations on
encouraging data usage in rural areas through provisioning of
free data
* TRAI recommends scheme for free data must be TSP-agnostic,
must not involve any arrangement between the TSP and the
aggregator/content provider
* TRAI recommends that to increase participation of entities
for incentivizing free data, there is need to introduce third
party (aggregator) to facilitate schemes that are TSPs agnostic,
non discriminatory in implementation
* TRAI recommends registrant shall not either directly or
indirectly, assign or transfer registration in any manner
whatsoever to third party in whole or in part
* TRAI recommends scheme for free data should not be
designed to circumvent the "the prohibition of discriminatory
tariffs for data services regulations"
* TRAI recommends aggregators will need to register with
telecom department
* TRAI recommends the validity of registration shall be 5
years
* TRAI recommends that a scheme under which a reasonable
amount of data say 100 mb per month may be made available to
rural subscribers for free
* TRAI recommends that cost of implementation of the scheme
may be met from usof.
Source text: bit.ly/2hQH8S3