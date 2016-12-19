Dec 19 Heimstaden AB :

* Signed an agreement to acquire 13 properties in Ystad owned by Brogripen

* Transaction value of deal amounts to 735 million Swedish crowns ($78 million)

* Acquisition is financed partly by own liquidity of 294 million crowns and partly with bank loan of 441 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 9.3751 Swedish crowns)