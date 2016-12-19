UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Heimstaden AB :
* Signed an agreement to acquire 13 properties in Ystad owned by Brogripen
* Transaction value of deal amounts to 735 million Swedish crowns ($78 million)
* Acquisition is financed partly by own liquidity of 294 million crowns and partly with bank loan of 441 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3751 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.