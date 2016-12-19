US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
Dec 19 KEI Industries Ltd :
* says signed technical collaboration agreement with Brugg Kabel Ag ,Switzerland
* says has commissioned new production line of extra high voltage cables at Chopanki plant ,trial run for EHV cables from 132kv up to 400kv would start by month end
* agreement for manufacturing of extra high voltage (ehv) cables above 220kv and up to 400kv Source text (bit.ly/2hLXqyv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
