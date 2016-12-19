UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 CapMan Oyj :
* Preliminary result of CapMan's exchange offer to Norvestia's shareholders and holders of subscription rights is 90.3 percent of all Norvestia's shares
* Shares tendered in exchange offer represent about 61.7 percent of all Norvestia's shares and vote
* Exchange offer becomes unconditional
* Final result of exchange offer will be confirmed and announced around Dec. 20, 2016
* Will apply for converted 5.8 million shares to be quoted on main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.