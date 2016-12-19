US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Dec 19 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says Glenmark expects to file 2025 ANDAs and launch 20 generic products annually in the U.S. Source text: bit.ly/2hLg0qA Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)