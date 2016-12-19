UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Tieto Oyj :
* To deliver Kalmar's new global eCommerce solution
* Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has chosen Tieto as its partner in realising a worldwide spare parts eCommerce and service portal
Source text: bit.ly/2i5Vj5l
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies