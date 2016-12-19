UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :
* Q4 2015/16 pre-tax profit 9.7 million Danish crowns ($1.4 million) versus loss 15.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2015/16 core earnings 6.8 million crowns ($1.4 million) versus 6.6 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016/17 core earnings at 24.0 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1149 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.