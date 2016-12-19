US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 19 Granules India Ltd
* Says Granules Omnichem Facility completed first USFDA inspection with 7 observations
* Granules Omnichem Pvt Ltd will respond to the observations within the stipulated time period Source text: bit.ly/2i685k8 Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)