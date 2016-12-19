UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Endra Life Sciences Inc
* Endra Life Sciences Inc - Sees IPO of 2.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5.00 and $5.50 per share
* Endra Life Sciences Inc - To issue warrants to purchase up to 1.0 million shares of co' s common stock - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2hLczOn) Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.