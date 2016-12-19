Dec 19 Endra Life Sciences Inc

* Endra Life Sciences Inc - Sees IPO of 2.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5.00 and $5.50 per share

* Endra Life Sciences Inc - To issue warrants to purchase up to 1.0 million shares of co' s common stock - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2hLczOn) Further company coverage: