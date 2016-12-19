UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Tryg A/S :
* The share buy back programme has ended
* Total number of repurchased shares is 7,793,213 and at a total amount of 1 billion Danish crowns ($140 million)
* Owns a total of 7,946,118 shares, corresponding to 2.7 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1218 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.