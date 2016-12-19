Dec 19 Tryg A/S :

* The share buy back programme has ended

* Total number of repurchased shares is 7,793,213 and at a total amount of 1 billion Danish crowns ($140 million)

* Owns a total of 7,946,118 shares, corresponding to 2.7 pct Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 7.1218 Danish crowns)