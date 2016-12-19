UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Legg Mason Inc
* Shanda Group plans to increase stake to up to 15 percent of Legg Mason's common stock as part of long term strategic investment
* Agreement provides that Shanda Group will not acquire more than 15 percent of outstanding common stock during a three year period
* Legg Mason - Agreement for Shanda to invest at least $500 million in Legg Mason affiliate products and name up to 2 members of Legg Mason's board of directors
* Legg Mason - Deal includes commitment to appoint Tianqiao Chen, CEO of Shanda Group and Robert Chiu to Legg Mason's board by June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.