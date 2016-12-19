Dec 19 MBF Group SA :

* Says buys 1.4 million shares in Vabun SA and as result raises its direct stake to 59.42 percent

* Together with its unit, MBF Inwestycje Kapitaowe Sp. z o.o., has 60.73 percent stake in Vabun