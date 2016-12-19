Dec 19 Unisys Corp
* Participants will receive lump-sum payments valued at
approximately $216 million from pension trust
* Company does not anticipate that this action will result
in a settlement charge
* Unisys also expects this action to have minimal impact on
plan funding levels
* Unisys completes lump-sum cash-out offer under its u.s.
Pension plan for eligible former associates
* Approximately 5,800 former associates have accepted this
offer, reducing number of participants in plan by about 8
percent
* Unisys expects lump-sum payments to be made by end of
year.
* Because payments will be made by pension trust, they will
not impact company's cash position
