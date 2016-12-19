UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Boston Properties Inc :
* Boston Properties increases regular quarterly dividend by 15.4%
* Boston Properties Inc - declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock
* Increases regular quarterly dividend by 15.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.