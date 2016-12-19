Dec 19 Palm Hills Developments Company Sae

* Says signs agreements with Sawra Capital, Arab African International Bank, Banque Misr in relation to its receivables securitization program

* Says expect to launch securitization bond for EGP 404 million after receipt of Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority's approval

* Says securization bond to be offered to local financial institutions via private placement over three tranches

* Says proceeds of securization bond to be used in pre-paying company's existing debt

* Says latest development in line with co's plans to deleverage balance sheet via monetization of receivables of upto EGP 2.5 billion over 2-3 years

* Says bond will be fully underwritten by Arab African International Bank and Banque Misr

* Says Sawra Capital, Arab African International Bank and Banque Misr will be issuing bond and promoting the subscription